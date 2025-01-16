Australian blogger accused of poisoning her daughter after pretending to be sick to collect donations

An Australian influencer is accused of poisoning her one-year-old daughter to collect donations and increase her number of followers.

This is reported by the BBC.

A Queensland woman claimed on social media to be telling the story of her childʼs battle with a deadly disease. However, police have discovered that the mother injected her daughter with illegal drugs and then filmed her, allegedly experiencing "great suffering and pain".

Doctors were alarmed when the child was hospitalized with a serious illness. After months of investigation, the 34-year-old woman was charged with torture, poisoning, fraud and creating child exploitation material.

Detectives determined that the woman went to great lengths to obtain the illicit medication she was giving to the child and to conceal her actions. She gave the remaining medication to another person in their home.

Police began an investigation in October 2024, when the child was taken to the hospital with "severe emotional and physical suffering and injuries".

The woman raised $37 300 through donations on GoFundMe. The platform is now trying to get the money back. The woman will be tried in Brisbane court.

In the US, the host of a YouTube channel about raising children has been convicted of abusing her own children. The woman was arrested after her starving 12-year-old son ran to neighbors asking for food and water, the child had wounds from being tied with rope.

