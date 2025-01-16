About the front, Russian losses, the end of the war in 2025, and relations with Poland. Key points from Zelenskyʼs interview

President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an interview to Polish media during his visit to Poland. He spoke about the war and Ukraineʼs relations with Poland. Babel briefly recounts the main points.

The situation at the front

The most difficult situation is in the East — there is a large concentration of Russian troops and equipment. According to Zelensky, Ukraine has fewer forces there, and there is a shortage of weapons.

"There are brigades that are 60-70% equipped with weapons. Something is in the process, something is on its way, and something will never arrive," he noted.

At the same time, the president emphasized that Russia is suffering heavy losses. In particular, in the Kursk sector alone, Russia lost 30-35 thousand people in five months.

Peace talks with Russia

The President stressed that Ukraine is not holding any behind-the-scenes talks with Russia, as this is not in the interests of the state. Zelensky also criticized countries that hold similar talks with Russia without Ukraineʼs participation.

"Thatʼs why Ukraine always reacts very harshly, but truthfully, when this or that country is holding certain negotiations with the Russians, something is being prepared, and we are against it. We must be in the same information field with our allies," he added.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is convinced of the possibility of a diplomatic end to the war.

"What does Ukraine need before any negotiating table? Of course, security guarantees [...] What will be the security guarantees for Ukraine? Where is our NATO, where is our weapons, where is our support, finances, etc.," the president said.

End of the war in 2025

Zelensky is confident that there is a chance that the war will end this year. He recalled that the newly elected US president really wants to end the war and is able to put pressure on Russia.

"We must agree with Trump that there are concrete security guarantees for Ukraine, and he must force Putin to engage in diplomacy, to end this war. Trump is capable of offering Ukraine real security guarantees".

Relations between Ukraine and Poland

Answering a question about the crisis in Ukrainian-Polish relations, Zelensky assured that they are currently "the strongest they can be and than they were before".

He added that the Ministries of Culture of both countries cooperate, including on historical issues, such as the Volyn tragedy.

"I gave the Ministry of Culture a mandate, it is their responsibility. I said that I will support their steps. Prime Minister Tusk and I will support the implementation of all relevant processes with respect for both sides. And we will look at the result from time to time," Zelensky said, answering a question about the exhumation of the victims of the Volyn tragedy.

On the words of the Polish presidential candidate who "does not see Ukraine in the EU and NATO"

Zelensky responded to the statement of Karol Nawrocki, a candidate for president of Poland from the Law and Justice party. He said that he does not see Ukraine in the European Union and NATO until the state resolves the issue of the Volyn tragedy.

According to the president, if Ukraine does not become a member of the EU and NATO, the risk that the Russian army will end up on the border with Poland is increasing.

"If Poland does not see us in these alliances, then Mr. Navrotsky needs to go train. It may happen that he will have to take up arms to defend his country together with others. Because if Ukraine is nowhere to be found, there are high risks that Russia will be on the border with Poland immediately after Ukraine, and he will have not political competitions, but competitions for his life," Zelensky said.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.