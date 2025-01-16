The Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety the draft law on amendments to the Budget Code regarding investment projects

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has adopted in its entirety draft law No. 12245 on amendments to the Budget Code regarding investment projects. This is a requirement of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

239 parliamentarians voted pro.

The draft law provides for the creation of a general public investment fund, the funds of which will be distributed by the "Strategic Investment Council in the Government".

That is, all expenditures, for example, the road fund, the radioactive waste management fund, the water management development fund, the decarbonization and energy-efficient transformation fund, the inland waterways fund, and other similar funds, and many more subventions, will be included in the newly created single fund, and then they will be distributed by the government.

During the vote, the Rada adopted several amendments to the bill. In particular, fines will be reinstated for unscrupulous suppliers for delaying weapons deliveries to the front.

The range of entities that can apply for youth grants will be expanded. The greater the competition, the better the projects, says Roksolana Pidlasa, head of the budget committee.

Parliamentarians also removed the issue of repaying local budget debts for 2008-2009 before the state budget.

The head of the budget committee Roksolana Pidlasa spoke about the benefits of the billʼs innovations.

According to her, the funds will be concentrated on the most important projects, and not scattered across hundreds of facilities from dozens of managers. The projects themselves will be selected according to uniform rules and criteria — there will be no separate procedures for each fund or subvention.

To spend money on facilities, they will need to be assessed and determined whether they need to be implemented. According to Pidlasa, this will eliminate personal political influence on the allocation of funds.

This bill will also guarantee the presence of a single portfolio of investment projects that can be offered for financing to international donors.

And you will be able to track all decisions and achieved results online.

