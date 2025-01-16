The Air Defense Forces shot down 34 of 55 drones that Russia launched over Ukraine at night

On the night of January 16, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 55 Shahed strike UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, the shooting down of 34 Shahed drones and other types of drones in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions has been confirmed.

Several UAVs hit a farm in the Chernihiv region. Also, as a result of the fall of downed enemy drones, private houses in the Kharkiv and Poltava regions were damaged.

Another 18 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences).

