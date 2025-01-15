Ukrainian Insurgent Army liaison officer Anhelina Palamar dies

Anhelina Palamar, a Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) liaison officer, died at the age of 101. She was a scout during the liberation struggle of the Ukrainian people in the 20th century.

This was reported by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR) Kyrylo Budanov.

At the age of 15, Palamar joined the UPA and became a liaison under the pseudonym "Orysya" — before that, the Chekists killed her father and brother in the yard of their house.

Two years later, she was exposed by one of the peasant women, and then Palamar was captured. She spent a decade and a half in the camps of the Soviet penal system.

Last year, on the occasion of her 100th birthday, Anhelina Palamar was awarded the symbolic medal "Ukraine Above All!".

Anhelina Palamar lived in the village of Sheshory in the Ivano-Frankivsk region.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.