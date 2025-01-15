Ukraine returns 25 people from Russian captivity. Among them are “Azovstal” defenders

25 people returned to Ukraine from Russian captivity — military personnel and one civilian.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The Coordination Headquarters added that they were returned to Ukraine as a result of mutual repatriation.

All repatriated servicemen are soldiers, sailors, and sergeants. They defended the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk directions, the city of Mariupol, and in particular the “Azovstal” plant. Among those returned is also a civilian who was captured by the Russians in the Kyiv region and illegally detained.

Representatives of the National Guard, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (in particular, the Territorial Defence Forces), the Navy, and the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine are returning home and will receive proper treatment and rehabilitation. Wounded Ukrainian servicemen from the Kursk region have also been returned.

The youngest person released is 24 years old, the oldest is 60.

The wounded have a number of health problems: loss of vision, limb amputations, complex bullet wounds, and the consequences of mine and blast injuries. Among the diseases are tuberculosis, oncology, and gangrene.

This is the first prisoner exchange this year. The last exchange was held on December 30, when 189 Ukrainians returned home.

