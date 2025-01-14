Armenia and the United States signed a charter on strategic partnership

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan and the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken signed a charter on strategic partnership between the countries on January 14.

This was reported by the Armenian service of Radio Liberty.

The document signing ceremony was also broadcast on the US State Departmentʼs YouTube channel.

"This is a milestone in Armenia-US relations. We are creating a strategic partnership commission that provides a whole range of opportunities to expand our engagement across a range of areas — economics, defense, security, democracy," Blinken said.

The official noted that Washington is “aimed at strengthening Armenia’s sovereignty”. In the coming weeks, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers will travel to Armenia to work on border security. In addition, Yerevan will join the global coalition against the Islamic State.

Armeniaʼs pro-European course

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has sought to distance himself from Moscow and its influence. In September, he accused the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), which is effectively controlled by Russia, of threatening the countryʼs sovereignty, and Armeniaʼs Investigative Committee reported an attempted coup in the country, the preparations for which were being carried out in Russia.

Pashinyan previously said that the CSTO failed to fulfill its obligations to Yerevan during the Nagorno-Karabakh war, which resulted in Azerbaijan regaining its territories. Because of this, in June, Pashinyan informed about his intention to withdraw from the CSTO.

Armeniaʼs plans to apply for EU membership became known in March 2024. The country has pro-European aspirations, so it is strengthening relations with Western countries, in particular with the United States.

On January 9, the Armenian government approved a bill to begin the process of the countryʼs accession to the European Union.

