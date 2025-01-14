The Cabinet of Ministers has simplified booking through “Diia”

On January 14, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed businesses to rebook employees through the “Diia” portal without a 72-hour wait.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.

The option will be available from January 22 to March 1 for businesses that have upgraded to critical status. Employee bookings will be made in real time.

The Head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov added that the current reservation is valid until February 28, 2025, but it can be canceled early and a new one can be made without interruption.

By the end of the last winter month, entrepreneurs must update their criticality status. To do this, they must submit documents confirming compliance with the criteria to the Ministry of Economy, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Digital Affairs, etc.

In addition, the government has allowed all employees of state and municipal medical institutions to be reserved. Previously, 50% of those liable for military service were allowed to be reserved. These include institutions that conduct forensic medical and forensic psychiatric examinations, and blood centers.

At the end of December, the “Diia” portal launched a service to cancel reservations for military personnel. If a company has reached its limit of reserved employees, it can cancel an employeeʼs reservation and grant a deferral to another online.

