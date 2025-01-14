Over 100 courts in Ukraine to be renamed as part of decommunization

The Verkhovna Rada supported draft law No. 12351 on renaming 103 courts as part of decommunization.

This was reported by Iryna Herashchenko, a MP from the European Solidarity party.

In the first reading, the document was supported by 277 MPs.

Among the courts that fell under decommunization, for example:

Leninsky District Court of the city of Kirovohrad — Podilsky District Court of the city of Kropyvnytskyi;

Zhovtnevy District Court of Zaporizhzhia — Oleksandrivsky District Court of Zaporizhia;

Ilyichevsky District Court of Mariupol — Kalmiusky District Court of Mariupol;

Kirov City Court of Donetsk Region — Verezam City Court of Donetsk Region;

Babushkin District Court of Dnipropetrovsk — Shevchenko District Court of Dnipro;

Krasnogvardeysky District Court of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea — Kurmansk District Court of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea;

Komsomolsky District Court of Kherson — Korabelny District Court of Kherson and others.

Decommunization in Ukraine

The official process of decommunization in Ukraine began with the adoption of a number of laws in April 2015. Among them is Law of Ukraine No. 317-VIII "On the condemnation of communist and national socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regimes and the prohibition of the propaganda of their symbols".

Decommunization refers to the renaming of settlements, streets, other geographical names, changes in curricula, dismantling of monuments associated with communist figures, etc. In January 2024, Lviv region was the first in Ukraine to fully complete decommunization.

Currently, decommunization in Ukraine has been joined by the process of de-Russification, which also involves the demolition of monuments and renaming. In 2022 alone, 9 859 place names were renamed in Ukraine and 145 monuments associated with Russian figures were dismantled.

