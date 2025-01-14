The Defense Forces strike chemical plant in Bryansk region that produces missiles and ammunition

On the evening of January 13, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the Bryansk Chemical Plant in the city of Seltso.

This was reported by the UAV Forces Command.

The plant produces gunpowder, explosives, and components for rocket fuel, including ammunition for barrel artillery, MLRS, aviation, Kh-59 cruise missiles, TOS-1 "Tosochka" weapons, “Zemledeliye” remote mine laying systems, and also repairs “Grad”, “Uragan”, and “Tornado-G” MLRS.

The drones successfully distracted Russian air defenses, opening the way for missiles that accurately hit key targets. And long-range UAVs destroyed substations and other critical infrastructure after the missile strike.

Attacks have also been reported in other regions of Russia. In particular, Saratov region was reportedly attacked with “Peklo” unmanned missile launchers and “Bober” UAVs. The governor said an industrial plant in Engels was damaged. Locals say an oil depot is on fire again.

In Kazan, a tank caught fire on the territory of the “Orgsintez” plant after fragments of a drone fell.

Emergency power outages were imposed in one settlement in the Belgorod region due to damage to high-voltage lines. Some Russian airports have also temporarily suspended operations.

In total, 12 regions of the Russian Federation were under attack that night. In some regions, there is minor damage to residential buildings, local authorities say there are no casualties.

