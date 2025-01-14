General Staff: Russia lost another 1 330 soldiers and 47 artillery systems over the past day

On January 13, Russia lost another 1 330 soldiers killed and wounded and over a hundred pieces of military equipment.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces destroyed 3 tanks, 11 armored combat vehicles, 47 artillery systems, one multiple launch missile system, 72 operational-tactical-level UAVs, 83 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the Great War, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 811 090 of its soldiers killed and wounded.



Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially released a death toll in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

At the same time, the BBC Russian service, together with Mediazona, at the end of November 2024, established the names of 80 973 Russian servicemen who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on December 8, 2024 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 43 000 soldiers were killed and 370 000 were wounded.

