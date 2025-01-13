Ryanair demands alcohol limit at European airports

Ryanair is asking for restrictions on the number of alcoholic beverages purchased at European airports, citing drunken passenger riots.

This is reported by The Guardian.

European authorities have been urged to further restrict the sale of alcohol to prevent passengers from drinking too much before boarding a plane. Airlines have the right to refuse boarding to people who are intoxicated. But now Ryanair wants to require passengers to show their boarding passes when buying alcohol in airport bars and pubs, as well as in duty-free shops.

Ryanair says passengers drink too much alcohol when flights are delayed, but the airline expects the new rules to make flights safer.

The airline is already suing an unidentified passenger for €15 000, seeking to recover costs. In April 2024, a flight from Dublin to Lanzarote was diverted to the Portuguese city of Porto due to the behavior of a man who had overindulged.

Crews have the right not to serve alcohol, but Ryanair says the bigger problem is people getting drunk at airports before boarding.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.