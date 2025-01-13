Lebanonʼs president appoints new prime minister, changing Hezbollahʼs position

Lebanonʼs newly elected President Joseph Aoun has appointed International Court of Justice judge Nawaf Salam as the countryʼs head of government, a move that could mean a loss of ground for Hezbollah.

This is reported by the Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera.

Salamʼs appointment signals a shift in the balance of power in Lebanon: the Shiites wanted Najib Mikati to remain in this position, the media reports. However, the head of the International Court of Justice secured the support of the majority — 78 parliamentarians voted for him.

"Salam symbolizes change. He was elected by opposition and independent MPs who advocate a new political order because he does not belong to the political class that has ruled this country for decades and has been accused of inefficient governance and corruption," said journalist Zeina Khodr.

Supporters of Lebanonʼs new prime minister see him as fair-minded and capable of implementing needed reforms, while critics say his decisions are influenced by Iran-backed Hezbollah.

The Lebanese system of power-sharing is such that the president must be a Maronite Christian , the prime minister a Sunni Muslim , and the speaker of parliament a Shia Muslim .

, the prime minister , and the speaker of parliament . In early January, Army Chief Joseph Aoun was elected president of Lebanon. The country has been without an official leader since October 2022. Pro-Iranian militants were unable to lead their candidate to victory.

