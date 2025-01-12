A town in Normandy inherited €10 million from a man who had never been there

The small French town of Tiberville in Normandy received a windfall of €10 million from a man from Paris whose last name is Tiberville.

The Guardian writes about this.

Roger Tiberville never visited the Norman town that gave him his name, but before his death in August 2024 at the age of 91, he bequeathed to the town most of his fortune, which is five times the annual budget of the municipality.

After Rogerʼs death, the mayor of the town of 1 773 people received a phone call. Guy Paris, like the locals, was surprised and pleased by the surprise. They are now considering how to spend the money "prudently and responsibly".

Paris said Tibervilleʼs only connection to the city was his surname. He lived in Paris, had no descendants, worked as a meteorologist and owned four apartments in the French capital. There are no known photographs of the man. Tibervilleʼs only stated wish was to have his ashes placed in a memorial in the communeʼs cemetery.

Tiberville is an unremarkable town, boasting a late 19th-century castle and a former ribbon factory. However, it is no different from other Normandy communes. However, this donation will allow it to implement some of the projects that the local authorities are considering: a public garden with a play area, a pétanque field with solar panels, the renovation of the primary school, a synthetic football pitch, among others.

