Lithuanian drones will be delivered to Ukraine with a delay. All because of bureaucracy

Lithuanian drones for Ukraine, which were supposed to be delivered by the end of 2024, are still in warehouses in Lithuania. All allegedly due to bureaucracy.

LRT writes about this.

The companies that manufacture the drones say they delivered them back in October or November, but they still have not received confirmation that they are in Ukraine.

"The bureaucracy is like this: there are warehouses, the Defense Resources Agency must formally transfer it to the army, the government must make a decision on the transfer to Ukraine, then it needs to be transported to Ukraine," said Laurinas Kasciunas, chairman of the Lithuanian Seimas Committee on National Security and Defense.

According to him, the steps are logical, but if there is a delay in any of them, everything gets stuck.

Lithuania says that drones will soon arrive in Ukraine, and the supply chain has already been shortened — the Lithuanian government has approved a corresponding resolution.

"It provides that if state property was purchased for the needs of another state at the expense of funds allocated by the government, it should not re-discuss this issue," the ministry said in a statement.

