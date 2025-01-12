On the night of January 12, the Russian Federation attacked Ukraine with 4 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions of Millerovo, Oryol, Bryansk, and Kursk, which are in Russia.



This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukrainian air defense shot down 60 enemy drones out of 94. The remaining 34 UAVs were lost in location without negative consequences.

Several houses in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Poltava regions were damaged by the fall of downed drones. There were no casualties or injuries.

That night, air defense was operating in Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Donetsk regions.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

