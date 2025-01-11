Meta and Amazon roll back equality programs ahead of Trumpʼs inauguration

Meta Platforms and Amazon are scaling back their online diversity and inclusion programs ahead of Donald Trumpʼs return to the White House, amid criticism from conservatives.

Reuters reports this.

The corporations abandoned the DEI initiative just a few years after pushing for more inclusive policies. Meta discontinued training, hiring, and supplier selection programs aimed at supporting diversity.

The company has canceled fact-checking in the US and promoted Republicans Joel Kaplan and Dana White to senior positions. Meta has also contributed $1 million to Trump’s inaugural fund. Google did the same in early January. Amazon has decided to phase out its “legacy” inclusion programs gradually by the end of the year.

Conservative groups have condemned DEI programs and threatened to sue companies that use them. This week, billionaire Elon Musk and other Trump allies accused the projects, without evidence, of hampering the response to wildfires in Los Angeles.

“The legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the U.S. is changing,” says Meta’s vice president of human resources, Janelle Gale.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg previously said the company would be removing many of its restrictions on topics like immigration and gender, and would also be moving to a full Community Notes model instead of fact-checking.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.