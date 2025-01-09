Google donates $1 million to Donald Trumpʼs inauguration

Google Corporation on Monday, January 6, donated $1 million to the inaugural fund of the US President-elect Donald Trump.

This was reported by Politico — it was confirmed to them by the company.

“Google is excited to support the 2025 inauguration with a live stream on YouTube and a direct link to our homepage. We are also donating to the inauguration committee,” said Karan Bhatia, Google’s global head of government affairs and public policy.

Google donated $285 000 to the 2016 and 2020 inaugurations, said spokesman Jose Castañeda.

Senate Commerce Chairman Ted Cruz told Politico that Republicans will target Google and YouTubeʼs content moderation policies.

Meanwhile, on January 7, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that the company was abandoning fact-checking and relaxing its content moderation rules.

According to Zuckerberg, Meta will work with President-elect Donald Trump "to stand up to governments around the world that are harassing American companies and increasing censorship".

These changes took place on the eve of Donald Trumpʼs inauguration. Presumably, Meta is trying to improve relations with the new presidential administration. In particular, on the eve, former advisor to the 41st US President George W. Bush and close ally of Trump Joel Kaplan was appointed to one of the companyʼs management positions.

Earlier, Meta, which owns Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, donated $1 million to Donald Trumpʼs inauguration fund. The same amount was donated by Apple CEO Tim Cook and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. American media also reported that Amazon, owned by Jeff Bezos, is planning to donate $1 million to Trumpʼs inauguration.

