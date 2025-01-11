The DeepState project informed about the occupation of Kurakhove. The “Khortytsia” OSG claims that fighting is ongoing there

The DeepState project claimed on the night of January 11 that the Russians had occupied the town of Kurakhove (Donetsk region). A spokesman for the “Khortytsia” operational strategic group (OSG) denied this information.

On the DeepState combat map, Kurakhove is marked as fully occupied by Russians.

In addition, the morning briefing of the General Staff did not mention the Kurakhove direction. Information about the battles near Kurakhove, as well as neighbouring Dachne, Yasynove, and Yantarne, was included in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Trehubov, the Russians did not completely occupy the city.

"According to my information, there are battles going on in the Kurakhove area. In particular, Ukrainian positions are holding on to the TPP, which is part of the city of Kurakhove, so we cannot say that Russian troops have completely taken the city right now. Although, of course, most of the city there has simply been reduced to rubble. This must be recognized," said the spokesman of the “Khortytsia” OSG.

Trehubov emphasized that the Defense Forces have not abandoned Kurakhove and are maintaining their positions within the city limits, so "we cannot talk about any abandonment".

