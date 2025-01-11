The US extends temporary protected status for Ukrainians until 2026

The United States has extended Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Ukrainians for another 18 months, until September 2026.

This was reported by the US Department of Homeland Security.

This decision allows Ukrainian citizens who arrived no later than August 16, 2023, to retain their temporary residence and employment permits after passing the verification. This is about 103 700 people.

The department added that not all re-registered Ukrainians can receive a new work permit before the expiration of the previous one. Therefore, the ministry automatically extends the validity of the previous permit for 12 months.

The ministry also made a similar decision for 600 000 Venezuelans, 232 000 immigrants from El Salvador, and about 1 900 Sudanese.

According to the NYT, President-elect Donald Trump previously promised to end the program, at least for some countries.

During his first term, Trump stripped the status of about 400 000 people from El Salvador and other countries, arguing that conditions there had changed and the protections were no longer justified. The move was challenged in court and never took effect, but the Republican is expected to try again in his second term as part of a promise to carry out mass deportations.

