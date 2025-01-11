Police conducted over 600 searches in 22 regions of Ukraine. 60 people were suspected of illegally transporting conscripts

In one day, police officers eliminated almost fifty schemes for illegal border crossing by men of draft age in 22 regions of the country.

This was reported by the press service of the National Police.

Among the detected transactions are transportation outside checkpoints, forgery of health documents, fictitious entries in the "Shlyakh" information system, and others.

The suspects are hospital managers of various levels, officials of the Central Committee of the Armed Forces, the Military Security Committee, and the Military Commissariat of the Armed Forces, as well as civilians. They offered conscripts various schemes for crossing the border. For example, to obtain a certificate from the Military Commissariat of the Armed Forces stating that they are unfit for military service with exclusion from military registration or to make forged documents that give the right to travel abroad.

Among the most popular suggestions is to cross the border outside the checkpoints — through the forest, by boat or in a wetsuit on the river, in the trunk of a truck or in womenʼs clothes.

Potential "clients" were sought through acquaintances and closed Telegram channels. Such "services" cost them from $5 000 to $22 000, depending on the chosen method of illegal border crossing. The suspects legalized the money they received by buying cars and real estate, and in some cases, they transferred it offshore.

During the searches, police seized lists of trafficked persons for 2024, fake documents and seals of various government agencies, weapons, black accounting, and cash in various currencies.

Investigators have announced 60 suspicions for the illegal smuggling of people across the state border of Ukraine. The suspects include both ordinary perpetrators and organizers, including heads of state institutions at various levels.

The actions of the defendants are classified under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. They face up to nine years in prison with confiscation of property and deprivation of the right to hold certain positions.

The first stage of the special operation has been completed, the pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Police are identifying others involved in organizing schemes for illegal crossing of the Ukrainian border during the war.

