On January 10, Russia lost another 1 570 soldiers killed and wounded and almost 30 artillery systems.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Defense Forces destroyed 10 tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 28 artillery systems, one air defense system, 74 operational-tactical-level UAVs, 61 vehicles, and three special equipment.

According to the General Staff, since the beginning of the Great War, the Russian Federation has lost approximately 806 500 of its soldiers killed and wounded.

Ukraine and Russia have been largely silent on their war casualties. Moscow last officially announced the death toll in September 2022, when it said 5 937 people had died.

At the same time, the BBC Russian service, together with Mediazona, at the end of November 2024, established the names of 80 973 Russian servicemen who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine last officially updated its casualty figures on December 8, 2024 — President Volodymyr Zelensky said that 43 000 soldiers were killed and another 370 000 were wounded.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.