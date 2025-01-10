President Maduro was inaugurated in Venezuela for his third term

Nicolas Maduro was sworn in as president of Venezuela on January 10. He extended his rule until 2031, despite public protests and evidence of electoral fraud.

This is reported by CNN and the Associated Press.

The Federal Legislative Palace in Caracas, where Maduro was sworn in, was heavily guarded by police, military and intelligence officers. Supporters of the politician took to the streets and a square near the building.

Electoral authorities and the Supreme Court declared Nicolás Maduro the winner of Venezuelaʼs presidential election on July 28, 2024, under the strict control of the ruling Socialist Party.

However, the opposition released evidence that their candidate, Edmundo Gonzalez, had actually come out ahead with 67% to Maduroʼs 30%. Independent observers have deemed the oppositionʼs count legitimate.

A rally in Caracas recently featured Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado. Her representatives later said the opposition leader was "harshly intercepted" along with her security escort and detained. The government denies this, while Maduro supporters call the news fake, aimed at causing a crisis.

European officials have condemned the Venezuelan government for its crackdown on the opposition and demanded Machadoʼs release. US President-elect Donald Trump has also supported her and Gonzalez.

"These freedom fighters should not be harmed, they should remain safe and alive!" Trump wrote on the Truth Social network.

On the same day, the United States and the United Kingdom imposed sanctions on Venezuelans who "contribute to Maduroʼs repression and the undermining of democracy" in the country. These include government officials, military personnel, and the president of the state oil and gas company PdVSA Hector Obregon Perez. In addition, the United States increased the reward for Maduroʼs arrest to $25 million, Reuters reports.

Londonʼs sanctions also target judges responsible for human rights violations, including the head of Venezuelaʼs Supreme Court Carislia Beatriz Rodriguez. The head of the military counterintelligence department Asdrubal José Brito Hernández was also targeted.

Nicolas Maduro came to power in March 2013, following the death of his predecessor Hugo Chavez. This is his third six-year presidential term. During his rule, the country has been plunged into a deep economic crisis, exacerbated, in part, by the US sanctions.

Maduro is also isolated from Western countries and is the target of US sanctions. He is accused of holding undemocratic elections and trying to plunge the country into poverty, despite its oil wealth. Maduro has repeatedly declared his support for Russia and accused the US of invading Ukraine.

