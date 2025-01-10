SBU detained officials of Ukrainian holding for helping Russia circumvent sanctions

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) suspects the management of the Ukrainian holding and their accomplices of helping Russia circumvent sanctions on the export of liquefied gas.

This was reported in the press service.

The case materials state that in 2023-2024, the defendants participated in the construction of a port-side liquefied gas production plant in the Rostov region of Russia. The gas was then loaded onto tankers of the Russian shadow fleet and secretly sold in various parts of the world.

According to SBU, the Kremlin used most of the profits from such shadow trade to finance the war in Ukraine.

In the Kyiv region, SBU detained an equipment developer and a design engineer of a Ukrainian holding company who participated in the construction of a Russian plant. The officials were transporting finished developments to Russian customers through a co-owner of the Ukrainian holding company who lives in the occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

The co-owner of the holding, as the Security Service writes, owns five companies in the city of Shakhty (Rostov region), which supply equipment to gas stations of the sanctioned corporations “Gazprom” and “Lukoil”.

In the Poltava region, law enforcement officers detained his accomplice, the owner of a network of gas stations in the temporarily occupied part of the territory in eastern Ukraine, where the military equipment of the Russian occupiers is also refueled.

The SBU investigators informed the three detainees of suspicion of aiding an aggressor state, for which they face up to 12 years in prison. The crimes of the co-owner of a Ukrainian holding and the director of a gas station network were also qualified in absentia under this article.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.