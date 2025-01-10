The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not received confirmation from Venezuela that there are Ukrainians among the detained “mercenaries”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has not received confirmation from Venezuela that there were Ukrainians among the "mercenaries" detained for allegedly preparing a terrorist attack.

This was stated at a briefing by Foreign Ministry spokesman Heorhii Tykhyi.

"Our foreign diplomatic mission contacted the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela on January 8. He reported that he did not have information about whether the detainees were Ukrainian citizens. He added that they would investigate the situation and report back," he noted.

Tykhyi said that the Foreign Ministry also contacted the ambassadors of partner countries accredited in Venezuela to clarify the details.

"As of now, the Venezuelan side has not provided factual confirmation of its statement, and we have not received information that would confirm these words," the spokesperson said.

According to Tykhyi, reports about detained Ukrainians may be part of the information pressure of the countryʼs leader Nicolas Maduro.

The spokesman for Ukrainian diplomacy recalled that Ukraine does not recognize the results of the elections and his confirmation in office is a "distortion of the will of the Venezuelan people."

On January 7, Maduro said that Venezuelan law enforcement had detained a group of "mercenaries" who were allegedly preparing a terrorist attack before his inauguration. According to him, three of the "mercenaries" were from Ukraine.

