Former SBU chief in Crimea suspected of treason

The Prosecutorʼs Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol suspects the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) department in Crimea of treason.

This was reported in the press service. Babelʼs sources in law enforcement agencies note that this is Yuriy Zatsny.

The investigation found that since 2013, the suspect worked as the head of the 3rd department of the main department for counterintelligence protection of state interests in the sphere of economic security of the Main Directorate of the SBU in Crimea, and after the occupation, he betrayed his military oath and was appointed the “head of the unit” of the occupation department of the Russian FSB for Crimea and Sevastopol.

The prosecutorʼs office emphasizes that the Russian FSB department is involved in organizing the occupation of the Crimean peninsula.

Zatsny faces up to 15 years in prison on suspicion of treason.

