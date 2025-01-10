Death toll rises in Los Angeles wildfires

Five major wildfires are burning in Los Angeles County, California, USA, killing at least 10 people and destroying nearly 10,000 buildings.

CNN and BBC write about this.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna said many of the affected areas are too dangerous to access, so the death toll there is still unknown. He said the final toll "will change dramatically".

Firefighters continue to battle the flames, which are spreading rapidly due to dry weather and strong winds. Meanwhile, police are battling looters. California National Guard soldiers are helping law enforcement maintain public order.

The fire service says it is "extremely difficult" for them to fight large-scale wildfires due to a lack of personnel and resources.

"Weʼre not saying this to over-excite people, but I think everyone sees the scale of the apocalyptic destruction that has occurred. I hope people remember this: if thereʼs a wildfire near your home, get out and get out early," said Captain Scott Kaitlan Collins.

US President Joe Biden announced that the federal government will cover the full cost of measures to "protect life and property" in Southern California for six months.

Los Angeles County is home to many famous people, and many of them have lost their homes. This includes Mandy Moore, Anna Faris, Milo Ventimiglia, Paris Hilton, Jeff Bridges, Bozo St. John, Mel Gibson, Billy Crystal, James Woods, and Diana Warren.

Californiaʼs wildfire season is starting earlier and ending later due to climate change. Rainfall is delayed, so fires continue into the winter. Dry winds have caused heat in Southern California. Since the beginning of May 2024, there has not been more than 2.5 millimeters of precipitation recorded there.

