At night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 33 of the 72 drones that Russia used to strike Ukraine

On the night of January 10, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 72 strike drones and drone simulators of various types.

This was reported by the press service of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, it is known that Ukrainian air defense shot down 33 drones in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Vinnytsia and Kherson regions.

Five UAV hits (enterprises and outbuildings) were recorded in the frontline area in the north of the Chernihiv region, a civilian was injured. In Kyiv region, a downed UAV fell on a high-rise building, damaging a building and two dozen cars. Preliminary, there were no casualties.

Another 34 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences), one of them flew towards the Russian Federation.

