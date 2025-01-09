Warsaw promises not to arrest Israeli Prime Minister for coming to Auschwitz concentration camp liberation anniversary

The Polish government has adopted a resolution stating that Warsaw will ensure the free participation of Israeli leaders in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp in Auschwitz.

This is reported by the PAP agency.

This means that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court on charges of war crimes in the Gaza Strip, will also be able to attend the celebrations.

Before that, Polish President Andrzej Duda appealed to the government and asked to provide Netanyahu with the opportunity to participate in the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz concentration camp, if he expressed such a desire.

Poland ratified the Rome Statute of ICC, so it is obliged to arrest the Israeli prime minister if he is on its territory.

The anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp is celebrated annually on January 27. The UN General Assembly has declared January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. On this day, the world remembers the tragedy of millions of Jews, as well as representatives of other nationalities, including Ukrainians, Poles, and Roma, who died in Nazi camps.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in November 2024. They are accused of crimes against humanity and war crimes in the Gaza Strip. De jure, 123 countries are closed to them.

