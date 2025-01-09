Great Britain and allies will transfer 30 thousand drones to Ukraine

The UK, together with Denmark, the Netherlands, Latvia and Sweden, will transfer 30 000 drones to Ukraine after the drone coalition concludes a £45 million deal.

The new aid to Ukraine was reported by British Defense Minister John Healy, together with the Head of the Latvian Ministry of Defense Andris Spruds, on January 9 at a meeting of the Ramstein Defense Contact Group, according to the British government website.

These state-of-the-art drones can maneuver, allowing the Ukrainian Armed Forces to bypass Russian air defenses, targeting enemy positions and armored vehicles.

During the “Ramstein” meeting, Norwegian Defense Minister Bjorn Arild Gram also stated that his country, through the drone coalition, contributed $61.6 million to the purchase of drones for Ukraine.

The Drone Coalition was established in February 2024 at the 19th “Ramstein” format meeting. It is chaired by Latvia and the United Kingdom. The coalition includes 16 partner countries that are already supplying drones to Ukraine.

The coalitionʼs task is to provide the Armed Forces of Ukraine with unmanned systems and assist with production.

