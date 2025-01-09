The Rada approved a law that proposes to reduce the fine for those who have not clarified their military registration data

The Verkhovna Rada approved in the first reading a bill No. 12093, which proposes to provide a 50% discount on the fine for violating military registration rules if the conscript himself admits it and pays.

This was reported by the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The draft law provides that when a person independently applies to the TRC bodies to update or clarify military registration data and is ready to pay a fine, it will be 50% of the minimum amount specified in the article, i.e. 8 500 hryvnias. The fine for violating military registration rules is from 17 thousand hryvnias to 25 thousand hryvnias.

The explanatory note believes that such changes will encourage men to clarify their data, in particular through the electronic account of a conscript, conscript, or reservist.

The initiators of the bill cite data that during 2024, more than 6 million citizens liable for military service did not clarify their data through the Center for Administrative Services (CAS), or through the electronic account of a conscript, conscript, or reservist, or at the district (city) territorial center for recruitment and social support within 60 days after the new law on mobilization entered into force.

You can update your data both at TRC or administrative service center, which operate throughout the country, and online — in the application from the Ministry of Defense "Reserve+", which provides access to information in the register of conscripts "Oberih". At the same time, by updating data through TRC, in addition to the extract from the register, the conscript will also receive a corresponding mark in his military ID.

