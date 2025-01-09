The Rada failed the Cabinetʼs project to create the Supreme Administrative Court, but supported the alternative

On January 9, the Verkhovna Rada did not support the Cabinet of Ministersʼ draft law No. 12368 on the creation of the Supreme Administrative Court with the decisive participation of international experts.

This was reported by MP from “Voice” Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The document received only 218 votes and was completely defeated — it was not even returned for revision. This is the second time the governmentʼs draft has failed the Rada, says Zheleznyak.

The Parliament adopted as a basis alternative norm No. 12368-1 of January 7, initiated by the MP from "Motherland" Serhiy Vlasenko. The document assigns the consideration of cases related to competitions and audits of NABU and SAP to the Kyiv City District Administrative Court (KCDAC). Vlasenko proposes to designate the separately created Kyiv City Appeal Administrative Court as the court of appeal for these cases.

The draft law stipulates that the KCDAC will consider:

cases of appealing against acts, actions or inaction of the Cabinet of Ministers, ministries, the National Bank, etc.;

cases on state regulation in the media sector, registration of political parties, activities of anti-corruption bodies, etc.;

administrative cases related to decisions of the Antimonopoly Committee, state financing of political parties;

other cases with the location of the parties in Kyiv.

Currently, the decisive role in competitions for the heads of NABU, SAP, NAPC, BES, etc. is played by experts delegated by foreign partners, according to the law. NABU and SAP also conduct audits, writes the Legal Newspaper.

The allies suggested that Ukraine create a separate court where the results of these competitions and audits could be appealed. To select judges, IMF proposed involving the Public Council of International Experts, which works with candidates for the Anti-Corruption Court. The deadline for creating the court expired at the end of December 2024.

