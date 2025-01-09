The Verkhovna Rada clarified the rules for military registration of conscripts

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, in its second reading and as a whole, made amendments to the law "On Military Duty and Military Service". It clarified the rules for military registration of conscripts and completion of basic military training.

This was reported by the MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak.

The decision was supported by 298 MPs.

According to the document, basic military training for women is voluntary, as is military registration for them. However, women with medical or pharmaceutical specialties are required to register.

This document also allows young men who turn 18 abroad to register without coming to Ukraine. They need to pass identification in the “Reserve+” application. Then a military registration document will be generated there.

The explanatory note noted that such changes are necessary in the conditions of martial law, because not all citizens of Ukraine of draft age can personally arrive at the appropriate TRC at the specified time and register for military registration as conscripts. For example, they are abroad, in temporarily occupied territory, in a territory where hostilities are taking place, etc.

The law also provides that commanders of military units, heads of intelligence agencies, heads of the Central Directorate or regional agency of SBU will also be able to issue orders to call up reservists and those liable for military service during mobilization, for a special period — on the day of conscription and enrollment in the lists of a military unit.