At night, the Air Defense Forces shot down 46 enemy drones out of 70

On the night of January 9, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 70 strike UAVs from the directions of Millerovo, Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 46 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions.

Another 24 enemy drones were lost in the area without any negative consequences. Falling debris damaged private homes in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Cherkasy regions.

