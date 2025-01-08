Ukraine will celebrate the Day of Army Aviation of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Army Aviation Day of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine will be celebrated annually on July 3.

The corresponding decree was signed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

The holiday was introduced to honor the courage and heroism of the soldiers of the Army Aviation of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. They defend the freedom, independence, and territorial integrity of Ukraine. In addition, they are starting a new modern military tradition.

On the eve, Zelensky signed a decree establishing the Day of Special Transport Service. This holiday will be celebrated on February 5.