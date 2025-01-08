Austriaʼs foreign minister to become interim chancellor until coalition formed

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will temporarily lead the government from January 10.

This was reported by the APA agency.

On Friday, January 10, President Alexander Van der Bellen will instruct him to "continue to manage the Federal Chancellery and chair the interim federal government," the Austrian presidentʼs office said.

This is Schallenbergʼs second term as head of government, who also remains foreign minister. He served as acting chancellor for two months in 2021 after Sebastian Kurz resigned, before Karl Niehammer took over as head of the Peopleʼs Party and chancellor.

