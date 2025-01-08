Over a hundred officials were exposed in Ukraine in a year who illegally smuggled Ukrainians abroad

In 2024, the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) investigated 287 cases of illegal trafficking of Ukrainians abroad.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Over the past year, 120 officials were reported as suspects in these proceedings, and 61 indictments were sent to court. The most common defendants were employees of TRC, MSEC, doctors, and law enforcement officers.

The amount of documented bribes alone in cases of illegal transportation of conscripts across the border amounted to 11 million 400 thousand hryvnias. The courts seized the property of the defendants with a total value of almost 11 million hryvnias.

To smuggle men abroad, the perpetrators organized fake diagnoses for their "clients", registered them as volunteers and drivers of humanitarian cargo, removed them from military service by opening fictitious criminal proceedings, etc.

Also common are schemes to transfer men across the border outside of checkpoints or through sham marriages with a person with a disability.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.