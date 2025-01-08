The Air Defense Forces shot down 41 out of 64 Russian drones

On the night of January 8, Ukrainian air defense shot down 41 out of 64 Russian drones. Moreover, 22 more drones were lost in the field.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Drones were shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Kirovohrad regions.

In addition, 22 Russian drone simulators were lost in the field. Three of them flew towards Russia, one towards Belarus.