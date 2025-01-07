Donald Trump said he hopes to stop the war in Ukraine in six months

The US President-elect Donald Trump has said he hopes to end the war in Ukraine within six months. He believes the war "could get a lot worse than it is now".

Trump also criticized President Joe Bidenʼs tactics regarding Ukraine.

“Russia has been saying for years that NATO can’t interfere in Ukraine. It was like it was set in stone. And then Biden broke that and said no, they should be able to join NATO. Then Russia would have someone right on their doorstep. I can understand their feelings about that,” Trump said.

Regarding the meeting with Putin, he emphasized that he would not say when exactly it would happen, but he allegedly knows that Putin definitely wants to meet.

Trump considers it inappropriate to meet before the inauguration, which will take place on January 20, but says many young people become soldiers and die every day.

"This is a war that should never have happened. I guarantee you, if I were president, this war would never have happened," Trump emphasized once again.

During his campaign, Trump claimed that he could end the war between Russia and Ukraine “in one day”. But now his rhetoric has changed.

The first US president to support Ukraine on its path to NATO was Republican George W. Bush in 2008.

