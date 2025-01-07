North Korea announces successful test of hypersonic ballistic missile

The North Korean Main Rocket Development Directorate conducted a successful test launch of a new medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile on January 6.

This was reported by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

The report notes that the missile was launched from a test range near the North Korean capital, Pyongyang. It traveled 1 500 kilometers at a speed 12 times faster than the speed of sound. During launch, it reached two maximum altitudes of 99.8 and 42.5 kilometers, respectively, followed a predetermined trajectory and fell into open waters.

The tests were watched by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. According to him, the new missile is “capable of delivering a powerful blow to enemies, effectively overcoming any dense defense system”.

The missile test launch coincided with a visit to South Korea by the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. During the trip, Blinken spoke of the need to strengthen cooperation, particularly with Japan, in response to growing military threats from Pyongyang.

South Koreaʼs military, commenting on the North Korean Central News Agency report, said it was likely exaggerated. South Korea, Japan and the United States estimated the missileʼs range at 1 100 kilometers, noting that it did not reach a second peak at an altitude of 42.5 kilometers.

The South Korean military did not rule out that during the development of the new missile, the DPRK could have received technological assistance from Russia.

South Koreaʼs Yonhap news agency reported that North Korea first test-fired a hypersonic missile in September 2021, but it was deemed a failure. The North last reported a test of a medium-range hypersonic ballistic missile in April 2024. South Korea also dismissed the claims as "exaggerated".