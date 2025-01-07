A massive earthquake struck Tibet, killing nearly 100 people

A powerful earthquake struck Tibet on January 7, killing at least 95 people.

Xinhua writes about this.

The earthquake struck at 09:05 local time in Dhingri district, near the border with Nepal. Tremors were also felt in the neighboring Nepalese capital Kathmandu and parts of India, The Guardian reports.

The US Geological Survey reported the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1, while China recorded a magnitude of 6.8.

The earthquake damaged over 1,000 homes.

About 50 more aftershocks were recorded in the hours after the earthquake.

