The Air Defense Forces shot down 28 Russian drones out of 38 launched over Ukraine

On the night of January 7, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 38 Shahed drones and simulator drones of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As of 09:00, 28 Shahed UAVs and other types of drones have been confirmed shot down in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, and Kirovohrad regions. No hits were recorded.

The remaining 10 enemy drones-simulators were lost in location (without negative consequences), three of them flew towards Russia.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.