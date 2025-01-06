Opendatabot: In Ukraine, the price of a cup of coffee has increased by 11% per year

Espresso in Ukraine has risen in price again: on average, in 2024, a cup of coffee cost UAH 31. This is 11% more expensive than in 2023.

This was reported by the digital government data analysis service Opendatabot.

In general, the price of espresso in Ukraine has increased 1.7 times since the start of the full-scale war. Thus, in 2021, a serving cost an average of 19 UAH, in 2022 — 23 UAH, and in 2023 — 28 UAH.

As of the end of December, the most expensive coffee in Ukraine, as in 2023, is drunk in the Odessa region: 40 UAH per cup. In just one year, the price in the region has increased by 20%. Next is the Lviv region — here a cup of espresso will cost 39 UAH. The third place was taken by the Volyn region, where a portion of espresso costs 37 UAH.

The cheapest coffee has been available in the Khmelnytskyi and Sumy regions for two years now: 28 hryvnias per cup.

The price increased the most in the year — by as much as 29% — in Vinnytsia Oblast: up to 31 UAH per cup. Only in Kharkiv Oblast did the cost of a serving of espresso remain unchanged — 34 UAH.

Espresso is the main ingredient in every coffee drink, so its cost directly affects the price of any drink in a coffee shop.

The Espresso Index is an economic indicator used to measure the cost of a standard espresso in different cities around the world. It can be useful for comparing price levels and the cost of living in different places. This indicator helps to assess how much the prices of the same goods and services vary across countries, reflecting purchasing power and inflation rates.

Coffee prices have risen around the world in the past year, especially for Arabica. This is because the two largest coffee producers, Brazil and Vietnam, have been hit by bad weather, which means that the harvest will be smaller. At the same time, demand for coffee is growing, so producers are forced to raise prices — and, perhaps, they will raise them again in 2025.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine please follow us on X.