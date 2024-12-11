In the world, the prices of coffee are increasing at a record level

Arabica coffee prices are rising rapidly in the world. The price on the international commodity markets reached the highest level in the entire history of observations.

The BBC writes about it.

Arabica futures are up about 80% this year amid crop failures at key producers. And on December 10, they increased by 4.9%, reaching the highest level since 1972.

The two largest coffee producers — Brazil and Vietnam — have been affected by bad weather this year, so the harvest will be smaller. But demand for coffee is growing, so producers are forced to raise prices — and may raise even higher in 2025.

Experts expect a reduction in coffee supplies from Brazil due to severe drought. There are also concerns about the harvest of the cheaper Robusta coffee variety in Vietnam, which has also been affected by adverse weather conditions.

The previous record price of coffee was recorded in 1977 — then there was also a bad harvest in Brazil due to bad weather.