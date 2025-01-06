In December, Ukrainians accumulated UAH 436 million under the National Cashback program

During the fourth month of the National Cashback program, Ukrainians accumulated UAH 436 million, which is UAH 180 million more than the previous month.

This was reported by the Ministry of Economy.

Cashback for December and January will be paid at the end of February 2025. This is due to the specifics of the budget process.

Currently, 4.5 million citizens are active users of the program — they have already activated cards in the "Diia" application for future cashback payments.

The department added that the accumulation for December exceeds the amount of all cashback that the state paid for all three previous months by UAH 50 million.

The most active participants in the program remain young people under 45 years old. Their share at the end of December was 57.4%. Middle-aged users (from 45 to 60 years old) — 22.4%, older users (60+) — 20.2%. Among them, 62.3% are women, 37.7% are men.

On December 24, the state paid Ukrainians UAH 232 million in cashback for November. 2 million people received the funds.

What is needed to receive cashback from the state?

Apply via the website or mobile application of the bank participating in the program, or contact a branch. The following banks have joined the program: “PrivatBank”, “monobank”, “Ukrgasbank”, “Sense Bank”, FUIB, “A-bank”, “Bank Globus”, “UKRSIBBANK BNP Paribas Group”, “Oschadbank”, “Accordbank”, “Bank Credit Dnipro”, PRAVEX BANK, “Clearing House”, “Radabank”, “Rife”, “Credit Agricole”, “OTR Bank”.

Identify the cards you use to pay for purchases and give the bank permission to transfer information about transactions from these cards to stores participating in the program.

Open a physical or virtual card where cashback will be credited.

In the "Actions" section, select the "National Cashback" card for payments.

Cashback in the amount of 10% of the cost is accrued for the purchase of goods from Ukrainian manufacturers participating in the program. The maximum amount of payments is 3 thousand hryvnias per month.

