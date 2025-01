Russians attacked a taxi bus in Kherson with a drone.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

The attack occurred at around 5:00 p.m. in the Shumenska neighbourhood of the city. A 50-year-old man was previously reported dead.

At least six people were also injured — women aged 47, 55, 58, 51 and 30, as well as a 21-year-old man. All of them are currently in hospital.

