Dovzhenko Center launched an online cinema

Dovzhenko Center has launched its own online cinema "Dovzhenko Center. Online". The platform features films that were recently only available at festivals, special screenings, and programs.

Films can be viewed individually or as part of curated collections that introduce you to significant periods, genres, themes, figures, or ratings of Ukrainian cinema. Films and collections will be constantly changing and expanding.

Films in "Dovzhenko-Center.Online" are available anywhere in the world. The cost of watching each full-length film is 85 hryvnias.

The online cinema platform also features a “Lecture Room,” where lectures, interviews, courses, and archival materials on the history of Ukrainian cinema will be published. Currently, six lectures recorded as part of the educational program “How to Stop Worrying and Love Ukrainian Cinema” are available for free, and were awarded the Kinokolo Award in 2023.

"Dovzhenko Center.Online" was created thanks to voluntary donations from organizations and individuals collected during a crowdfunding campaign organized by British film researcher Richard Bossons in 2022 to support the activities of the Dovzhenko Center.

