The Air Defense Forces shot down two missiles and 79 UAVs

On the night of January 6, the Russian army attacked Ukraine with two Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles and 128 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Russians launched missiles from the southern direction, and drones of various types from different directions, namely: Bryansk, Millerovo, Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, which are in the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down two Kh-59 guided aircraft missiles and 79 enemy drones. Another 49 drones were lost in location without negative consequences.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

That night, air defense was operating in Mykolaiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad, and Vinnytsia regions.

Debris from downed enemy drones damaged buildings of enterprises, institutions and private homes in Chernihiv, Sumy, Cherkasy, Poltava and Kyiv regions. No casualties or injuries were reported. No direct hits were recorded.

As of 08:30, new groups of enemy UAVs are approaching from the north.

