The newly elected leader of the Austrian Peopleʼs Party (ÖVP) Christian Stocker is ready to meet his colleagues from the Austrian Freedom Party (FPÖ).

This is reported by the German broadcaster ZDF.

Stocker said he would consider a proposal from FPÖ members to form a government coalition if one were received.

At the same time, Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen plans to meet with far-right leader Herbert Kickl on January 6. The head of state believes that "the voices from the ÖVP that ruled out cooperation with Kickl have become much quieter."

By order of Van der Bellen, Chancellor Karl Negammer, who informed about his resignation, will remain in office until next week, when a representative of the transitional government will take his place.

Why is this important?

The Austrian Freedom Party has been cooperating with various Russian entities since at least 2008. In December 2016, the party leadership signed a formal agreement on “Cooperation and Collaboration” with the Kremlin-backed ruling party, United Russia.

Far-right leader Herbert Kickl and his associates accuse NATO of unleashing Russiaʼs war on Ukraine, believing that the main beneficiary is the United States. They oppose Austriaʼs support for Ukraine and participation in sanctions against Russia, arguing that this violates the countryʼs principle of neutrality.

