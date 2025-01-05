Syrsky: In December 2024, Ukrainian fighters attacked more than 54 thousand targets with drones

In December 2024, Ukrainian fighters attacked over 54,000 targets with drones, 49% of this result was achieved with the help of kamikaze drones.

This was reported by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrsky.

The highest performance was demonstrated by units of the 46th Airmobile, 57th Motorized Infantry, 28th Mechanized, 35th Marine Brigade, and 3rd Assault Brigade.

More and more unmanned systems are being used on the battlefield.

Syrsky also emphasized that there is a dynamic of “increasing the effectiveness and survivability of our unmanned systems.” The leader in this, according to the commander-in-chief, is Major Robert Brovdy’s regiment.

In total, in December, Ukrainian Defense Forces air defense operators hit over 54,000 enemy targets. Almost half of this result — 49% — was achieved by kamikaze drones.

At the same time, the Russian Federation is increasingly using attack UAVs with fiber-optic control channels, which pose a threat to military equipment during movement. Ukraine has also begun to implement this technology, in particular in FPV drones — this expands the possibilities to hit and destroy Russian military equipment and personnel.

The Defense Forces are also increasing the number of brigades with a reinforced unmanned component.

